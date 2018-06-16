Ron DeSantis makes campaign stop in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam and U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis are the two leading Republican candidates for governor of Florida.

The congressman held a meet-and-greet Friday evening at the Winterbourne Inn on the St. Johns River in Orange Park.

DeSantis spoke with supporters about President Donald Trump's efforts in Washington, D.C., and former FBI director James Comey.

News4Jax asked DeSantis about the recent controversy surrounding federal background checks on concealed weapons applications in Florida. A Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services employee was fired for failing to carry out the background reviews.

"Anytime you bungle your responsibilities, that's going to be an issue. The Ag Department doesn't do very much -- concealed weapons permits, supposed to look out of for the citrus industry. It seems he's had problems with both of those regards."

DeSantis criticized his opponent for not alerting the governor's office or law enforcement about the Inspector General's report from more than a year ago.

