Scott Wilson sworn in as Jacksonville City Council president

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The leadership of the Jacksonville City Council was installed during a ceremony Thursday night at the Times Union Center for the Performing Arts.

Republican Scott Wilson was sworn in as president of the Jacksonville City Council, replacing Aaron Bowman. Democrat Tommy Hazouri, a former mayor of Jacksonville, was sworn in as vice president.

Wilson has lived in Jacksonville for over 40 years after his family relocated to the city to open a small business. He became a council member in July 2015 and would later become vice president, which he served as before being sworn in as president on Thursday.

The new City Council year begins July 1, and the leadership elections are held each May.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.