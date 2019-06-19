St. Augustine man accused of slapping reporter's hand at Trump rally

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man arrested Tuesday outside the arena as President Donald Trump was announcing his bid for re-election is accused of trying to slap a cellphone out the hand of an Orlando Sentinel journalist.

The Orlando Police Department said Daniel Kestner, 51, of St. Augustine, is facing a battery charge for hitting the hand of reporter Michael Williams outside the Amway Arena.

Police said Kestner smelled of alcohol. He was charged with misdemeanor battery (booking photo, right) but has since bonded out of the Orange County jail.

The arrest report said Williams was videotaping Kestner arguing with another man outside the Amway Center. In a tweet, Williams said he was recording Kestner, a Trump supporter, being kicked out of the arena Tuesday evening.

RELATED: President Trump kicks off 2020 campaign in Orlando

Kestner spoke with WKMG-TV's Mike DeForest out a Wahlburgers Burger Restaurant hours before his arrest.

"I'm thinking I love Trump and I just want to speak my mind and show my support for Trump and that's what I'm here for," Kestner said.

In a separate incident, a Haines City man was arrested for disorderly conduct for shoving another man about a block from the arena.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.