Vice President Pence, Ivanka Trump to visit Jacksonville Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Vice President Mike Pence announced Wednesday on Twitter that he and the president's daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump, will visit a work program in Jacksonville on Friday.

Details are not yet available, but Pence said they will visit Operation New Hope to highlight its program that gets ex-inmates back into the workforce.

U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson visited Operation New Hope in March 2018.

News4Jax is learning more about Friday's visit and will update this article as more information becomes available.

