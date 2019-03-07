Where do Jacksonville's mayoral candidates stand on the environment?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Many critical issues have been raised in Jacksonville's mayoral race as Election Day nears, but there's one matter we haven't heard much about: the environment.

News4Jax asked the candidates a series of questions about the city's environment and how they plan to protect it to help you decide who you'll be casting your ballot on March 19.

Councilperson Anna Brosche

What is the greatest environmental threat facing Jacksonville today? The single, greatest environmental threat facing Jacksonville today is our failing septic tanks system. In turn, aging and failing tanks damage the health of the St. Johns River, arguably our greatest natural asset.

Do you have a detailed plan to combat the issue(s)? Yes. If so, what's your plan? And where can I find additional information on your strategy? I plan to establish a program of systematic elimination of failing septic tanks, backed up by ratable funding to ensure we are on a path to meaningfully address this issue. Funding sources will include government funding, as well as the pursuit of grants and other investments, which will be more successful when the city develops a comprehensive plan and commits funding to addressing this problem.

What is your position on dredging? I support dredging the St. Johns River to ensure the Port’s competitiveness and am determined to protect the local taxpayer. While estimates exist on what the city’s future share may be, city council has not been asked about nor consulted on projected costs. In addition, how much jurisdiction Jacksonville’s city government has over dredging decisions seems debatable, although city council certainly has authority should city funding be requested. I absolutely support mitigation efforts to protect our low-lying areas and tax-bases that lie within flood zones.

What is your position on St. Johns River Restoration and Protection? Wetlands protection, stormwater management, reduction of nutrients entering our natural water system, creating natural buffer zones between development and our river and creeks, encouraging low impact development, and stringent mitigation requirements are all aspects of protecting the St. Johns River. Some counties, such as Alachua County, have adopted enhanced wetland protections. Others are encouraging “low impact development” and “green infrastructure projects” to treat, manage and reduce stormwater. Admittedly, I need to learn more and will engage area academics and advocates in understating the complexity of river protection. I look forward to understanding more about what can be done within city government to better protect the St. Johns River.

How you plan to combat the threat flooding and sea level rise? I intend to right the wrong that Mayor Curry performed when he took office and returned the Rockefeller 100 Resilient Cities grant. I will appoint a Chief Resiliency Officer to specifically address the damaging effects of rising floodwaters due to climate change. I want to learn from those 100 Resilient Cities who have already performed work in this space and understand how we can become a leader in combating these effects. I also intend to learn from and work with the city of St. Augustine as the threats to us are regional and not specific to Jacksonville.

Do you believe your voting record and approval/disapproval for local environmental protections reflects your position accurately reflects your stance? I have supported amendments to our comprehensive plan regarding restrictions of development unsafe floodplains or coastal high-hazard areas. I have also supported legislation regarding the City of Jacksonville's contribution to, and partnership efforts with, JEA to begin addressing septic tanks in certain neighborhoods (City contributed $15 million and JEA contributed $15 million). At the beginning of my term, at the request of Mayor Curry, I did support returning grant money to the Rockefeller Foundation to be one of the 100 Resilient Cities; I regret this action and I will appoint a Chief Resiliency Officer to specifically address the damaging effects of rising floodwaters due to climate change. I want to learn from those 100 Resilient Cities who have already performed work in this space and understand how we can become a leader in combatting these effects.

Mayor Lenny Curry

Mayor Lenny Curry was unable to answer our questions by deadline, but his office issued us this statement concerning his environmental positions.

“Whether it’s our beaches, our diverse and large inventory of parks, or the majestic St. Johns River, Mayor Curry is committed to protecting our environment. Our natural treasures ensure a high quality of life for Jacksonville families, as well as economic development, by inspiring tourists to come share our beauty. Looking ahead to the implications of climate change, Mayor Curry continues to work with experts and stakeholders for infrastructure and planning that will continue to harden the city to future threats. As we saw when our city faced once-in-a-century storms, Lenny Curry will always push to protect our people and our way of life.”

We are currently awaiting responses from Jimmy Hill and Dr. Omega Allen. Once we receive them, we'll add them to this story.

