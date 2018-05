CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A popular pastor, Bill Randall, was arrested and charged with sexual battery on a child over the age of 12.

Randall was taken into custody Friday morning.

Specific details of the crime have not yet been released.

The 73-year-old pastor has since bonded out of jail.

