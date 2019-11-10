PorchFest draws musical acts to porches in Springfield neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It was a busy Saturday in Springfield as the neighborhood hosted the sixth annual PorchFest, an event that draws a lot of local musical acts to different porches in the historic neighborhood and attracts a lot of families.

"Yeah, it's incredible. Springfield is a great neighborhood," Springfield resident Alex Murphy said.

Locals showed up and could get maps to learn about one of the most historic neighborhoods in the city as musicians from local acts belted out tunes on porch after porch.

"I just moved to Springfield about six months ago, so I don't know what Springfield used to be like, but I'm happy to be here every day," Murphy said.

While Murphy hasn't lived there too long, he's one of the locals who is seeing the revitalization that has transformed Springfield for well over a decade.

"It's growing. I think everybody that lives here makes an effort and really wants to be here, so it's an incredibly inclusive, diverse, happy neighborhood to live in, honestly," Murphy said.

The event raised money for the Springfield Preservation and Restoration Society, specifically its arts programming and education fund.

