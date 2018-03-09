Positively Jax: Motorcyclists rev up for Light the City Ride

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hundreds of motorcycle enthusiasts will participate in the 13th Annual Light the City Ride Friday night.

It's the only night-time police escorted ride in Florida. The ride benefits the North Florida Police Motorcycle Inc., the Police Athletic League and other groups.

The ride begins and ends at the Adamec Harley Davidson located at 8909 Baymeadows Road.

For more information, visit their event website.

Registration begins at 4:30 p.m. and ends at 6:30 p.m. Kickstands go up at 7p.m.

