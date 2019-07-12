Pottery Barn to release exclusive 'Friends' themed collection

Friends lovers, rejoice because Pottery Barn is rolling out an entire Friends-themed collection.

Yes, you can buy the famous apothecary table that Rachel spilled wine on in Season 6.

This is all to celebrate the sitcom's 25th anniversary, hellogiggles said.

It’s unclear what else will be available, but according to PopSugar.com, there will be 14 items available and the prices range from $13 to $1,099. The line will offer everything from decorative accessories to furniture and textiles.

The Friends collection is expected to launch July 30th, which gives fans more than enough time to purchase their own table and still be able to watch binge watch a few episodes before the show leaves Netflix in 2020.

