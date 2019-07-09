'Price is Right' for Jacksonville woman who wins $1M lottery prize

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A 70-year-old Jacksonville woman won a $1 million prize in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Gai Giang, 70, of Jacksonville, chose to receive her winnings from The Price is Right Scratch-Off game as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $770,000.

Giang purchased her winning ticket from Ramona Food Store at 8019 Ramona Blvd. West in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $5 game, The Price is Right, launched in April 2018 and features more than $59 million in prizes, including six top prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.19.

Scratch-offs are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, generating more than $871 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in FY 2017-18, and comprising approximately 69% of ticket sales, the Lottery said.



