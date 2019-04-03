Principal: 3 bullets hit elementary school classroom, no one injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three stray bullets came through the window of a Northwest Jacksonville elementary school classroom Wednesday as students were taking their Florida Standards Assessment tests.

The principal of St. Clair Evans Academy on Moncrief Road alerted parents that the school was placed on Code Red lockdown because of gunfire nearby.

Principal Lawanda Polydore assured parents that no students or staff had been injured by the gunshots.

The school will provide counseling to support the students and the teachers in that classroom and any other students who may be emotionally impacted, Polydore said.

The school remained on Code Yellow lockdown through the afternoon and students were served lunches in their classrooms. The school will dismiss on a regular schedule at 2:45 p.m., Polydore said.

