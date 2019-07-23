Privatization back on the table for JEA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The board of directors of the JEA is discussing making radical changes to its business plan to cope with the falling revenues as its customers use less electricity due to efficiency and alternatives like solar.

Last month, CEO Aaron Zahn brought up the prospect of raising rates 26%, laying off over 500 employees and canceling plans to move the JEA headquarters into a new building. The board charged staff with coming up with strategic alternatives that could include asking that the city-owned utility's charter be changed to allow it to expand services it offers to become more competitive.

An item on the agenda of the Tuesday morning board meeting is privatization. Not necessarily selling the utility -- a controversial item that prompted a referendum on last year's ballot that would require such a move to be approved by voters -- but letting an outside company run the utility.

PRESENTATION: Scenarios shown at JEA's June board meeting

The board meeting began at 9 a.m. The union representing JEA's union has representatives watching closely and News4Jax is there to report on any actions the board may take.

