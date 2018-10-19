Progress being made at Pavilion at Durbin Park development

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Big progress is being made on one of the largest development projects to happen in St. Johns County in years. Construction is ongoing on the Pavilion at Durbin Park development on Race Track Road, right by the 9-B interchange.

Several types of businesses are being built, including retail stores and a Baptist Health hospital.

Many families said they remember when Race Track Road was surrounded by only trees, but they’re excited about the new look and new feel in the community.

DOCUMENT: What's coming to Pavilion at Durbin Park

Crews have been working around the clock for months, ready to bring in the new businesses to St. Johns County.

"We pass there every day when I'm taking my daughter to and from school. I'm super excited to see all the new development every day. She's excited to see everything," said Liz Krugliak, whose family lives in a neighborhood just off Race Track Road.

The Walmart is coming along quickly and is expected to open this fall. At last check, the company was still looking to hire, and it’s not the only one looking for employees. Signs are up advertising for new recruits for both the Gate Gas Station and its express car wash.

In front of the complex are other businesses like Keke's Cafe Bar, Kazu Sushi Burrito, Tropical Smoothie Cafe and The Home Depot. Five Below is also coming to the community.

The one thing area mothers are most excited about is the Walmart pickup option and a gas station.

"Excited to get a gas station close to home -- because, you know, with the littles, it's kind of a pain to go and get the gas," Krugliak said.

While the project has taken time, people in the area agree, this is a sign of big things to come in St. Johns County.

The overall Durbin Park project is expected to be completed next year.

