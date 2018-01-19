Prosecution files 'notice of other crimes' in Ronnie Hyde case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The state attorney’s office has filed what's called a “notice of other crimes” in the Ronnie Hyde case.

In July, the state attorney's office hinted that it anticipated other charges might be filed against Hyde, who is charged in the murder of 16-year-old Fred Laster. The teen's dismembered torso was found in 1994 in Columbia County.

The new filing puts a finger-point on it, saying it has evidence of other crimes committed by Hyde.

The state attorney's office says the evidence points to multiple instances of child molestation of another unnamed teenage boy between the ages of 12 and 15, from 1992 to 1994.

After Hyde's arrest in March, a young man came forward, telling the FBI he'd been a runaway in 1992, and Hyde had started mentoring him. It's unclear whether it's the same man referenced in the filing.

Hyde is also charged with 12 counts of possession of child pornography. He’s due back in court in late February.

