Prosecutors: Corrine Brown's appeal filing is too long

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Four days after attorneys for former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown filed their initial brief, appealing her 18 federal convictions, prosecutors have argued their court filing is too long.

The initial appeal brief addressed the issue of a juror who was removed during deliberations after telling others that he had prayed and believed the Holy Spirit had told him Brown was not guilty. The filing spanned more than 60 pages, containing 16,352 words. The rules of the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit state that an initial appeal brief can be no more than 13,000 words, so Brown's attorney, William Kent, filed a motion to exceed the word count, along with the appeal itself.

Monday afternoon, prosecutors filed their opposition to the motion to exceed word count, arguing the appeal involves only one issue, stemming from a trial that was not long or complex. Prosecutors said the appeal "presents no extraordinary and compelling reasons for additional words."

DOCUMENTS: Government's opposition to brief's length | Corrine Brown appeal brief | Request to file lengthy appeal

Government attorneys also mentioned that Brown's appeal contains "thousands of words in lengthy quotations from a variety of sources." In addition to dozens of court cases the appeal referenced, the News4Jax I-TEAM noted it also referenced 11 Bible passages and more than a dozen other writings, including commentaries on the U.S. Constitution, commentaries on the laws of England and a poem by William Brighty Rands.

Brown, 71, began her five-year sentence Jan. 29 at a minimum security prison camp that is part of the Coleman Federal Correctional Complex in Central Florida. She had requested to remain out on bond while she appealed her conviction, but that request was denied by the court.

