Uncle suspected in missing pregnant teen case: 'I am not a monster'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Evidence in a sexual battery case against the uncle of Iyana Sawyer, a pregnant high school senior last seen the week before Christmas, indicates he may have been having sex with both the missing girl and her sister.

Police have said Johnathan Quiles, 33, is a suspect in both Sawyer's pregnancy and her disappearance but is not facing any charges connected to her.

Text messages contained in evidence obtained from the State Attorney's Office on Friday indicates he was expecting to be charged with Sawyer's death.

"I love them like my own daughters," Quiles texted an apparent family member. "This is an act of pure desperation to put me away for the rest of my life."

Video of a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office interrogation shows a detective telling Quiles that his brother told them Quiles admitted to choking her. The detective said Quiles' brother told them: "She wasn't dying right and it was making Quiles sick looking at her."

Detective: The question for you, Johnathan: Are you a monster? Are you?

Quiles: I’m not a monster. Not at all.

Detective: Look at her face. They need closure.

Quiles: I ain’t gonna look at her face. I’m not a monster. I had nothing to do with her disappearance.

News4Jax is going through more video, audio and documents in the case released Friday morning. return to this story in the afternoon and watch full reports on News4Jax newscasts at 5 and 6 p.m. for more details.

Sawyer's family members have been told the 16-year-old girl died on Dec. 19, 2018, the day she never made it home from Terry Parker High School, News4Jax learned. She was five months pregnant at the time.

VIDEO: Sources say missing pregnant teen died the day she disappeared

Quiles has not been charged with Sawyer's death.

Quiles remains in custody at the Duval County jail on the sexual battery charge. The victim in that case said she was babysitting Quiles' 3-year-old daughter when he approached her sleeping on a couch, rubbed her back, removed her clothes and had sex with her. The victim reported the assault to her mother one year after she said it happened.

During a bond hearing in that case earlier this year, prosecutors disclosed suspicions of Quiles' possible involvement in Sawyer's disappearance, accusing him of admitting to a fellow inmate that he may have impregnated Sawyer.

Anyone who saw Iyana Sawyer after she left school Dec. 19 or has any information about what heppened to her is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-845-TIPS.

