Where to safely meet for online transactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are warning people about the dangers of meeting strangers for sales.

The warning comes after a recent police shooting was sparked by an attempted armed robbery at an online sales meet up.

According to police, a woman said she arranged to meet two men at a Foot Locker on Lem Turner Road. She said one of the men discussed buying an Apple watch from her fiancé. But the sale took a turn when she said the man reached down to his pocket, pulled out a gun, pointed it at her fiance’, stole the watch and fired roughly six gunshots.

The story highlights the importance of being extra careful when meeting people you don’t know for sales.

The sheriff's office says the Police Memorial Building is one of several places to safely meet. People are invited to do their transactions at the building on Forsyth Street which is open all day, every day. The following JSO substations can also be used:

Zone 1 Substation – Located at: Gateway Town Center, 5258-13 Norwood Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208 (Map It)

– Located at: Gateway Town Center, 5258-13 Norwood Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208 (Map It) Zone 2 Substation – Located at: Regency Square Mall, 9501 Arlington Expressway, Jacksonville, FL 32225 (Map It)

– Located at: Regency Square Mall, 9501 Arlington Expressway, Jacksonville, FL 32225 (Map It) Zone 3 Substation – Located off of Prominence Parkway, 8875 Liberty Ridge Drive, Suite 110, Jacksonville, FL 32256 (Map It)

– Located off of Prominence Parkway, 8875 Liberty Ridge Drive, Suite 110, Jacksonville, FL 32256 (Map It) Zone 4 Substation – Located at: Cedar Hills Shopping Center, 3726 Blanding Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32210 (Map It)

– Located at: Cedar Hills Shopping Center, 3726 Blanding Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32210 (Map It) Zone 5 Substation – Located at: Edward Waters College, 1767 Kings Road, Jacksonville, FL 32209 (Map It)

– Located at: Edward Waters College, 1767 Kings Road, Jacksonville, FL 32209 (Map It) Zone 6 Substation – Located at: Highland Square Shopping Center, 936 Dunn Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32218 (Map It)

All of the locations listed above are open for business from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

