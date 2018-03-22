Protecting your home from termites

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Spring is here and so is termite season. Now is a good time to make sure your house is protected from the destructive pests.



The bugs cause more than $5 billion in property damage every year according to National Pest Management Association. That cost isn’t normally covered under homeowner’s insurance.

One area where termites have been a big problem is Riverside. Termites forced the demolition of the Women’s Club of Jacksonville, a historic building back in 2016.



A task-force came together last year to protect the termite-prone areas in our city.



As temperatures start to climb pest companies say now is a good time start looking out for them.

The warmer and sometimes wet weather make this the perfect time for termites to start making moves.

Peninsular Pest Control says native Subterranean termites are already swarming. Formosan termites will start ramping up at the end of next month.



In Riverside, termites can be found taking over trees- with plenty more underground.

“We will continually see the Formosan termites spread through Jacksonville. So it’s not only here in Riverside, it’s across the river in San Marco, it’s out near the beaches, it’s on the Westside, it’s on the north side,” said George Richardson with Peninsular Pest Control.



No matter where in Florida or Georgia you live, Richardson said there’s always a risk of having termites.



“They forge randomly and continuously so they’re constantly in search of food,” said Richardson.

“If you see mud trails going up the tree, that’s something to indicate that there may be an issue.”

If you do happen to see termites taking over a tree in your yard, there’s a good chance they’ll find a way into your home



It’s recommended that you get your home inspected for termites once a year.

