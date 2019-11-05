Protesters fight back against Mickler's Landing closure

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - A group of protesters is expected to voice its concerns Tuesday morning during a St. Johns County Commission meeting because of a restoration program at Mickler's Landing.

Mickler's Landing is closed on weekdays through February 2020.

According to the commissioners, the project forcing the beach closure includes new restrooms, showers and changing rooms at the beachfront park. However, community members say the closure is not only for these improvements.

An online petition states that the beach is closed to install geotubes. Geotubes are large tubes of sand designed to assist with beach erosion and storm surge.

According to the petition, 13 beachfront homeowners have given their approval to have them installed.

More than 5,500 people have signed the petition against the geotubes, which some say could endanger sea turtles.

News4Jax has a crew at the meeting gathering more information.

