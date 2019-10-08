Public invited to attend Jacksonville funeral for veteran without family

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Baker County Board of County Commissioners has invited the public to attend the funeral of an Army veteran with no next of kin, emergency contacts or living relatives.

Michael Allevato died Oct. 14, 2017, of natural causes. He was cremated through the Baker County Indigent Cremation Program, which provides services to those who can't afford them.

Working with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Jacksonville National Cemetery, county staff and others are making sure that Allevato will finally receive the resting place he deserves.

You can give thanks to this veteran by attending his funeral on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. at the Jacksonville National Cemetery. The Baker County Veterans Council will provide services.

