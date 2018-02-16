Putnam County teen arrested after making threat to Palatka High, police say

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - The Putnam County Sheriff's Office have arrested a 15-year-old Edge High School student after making threatening social media posts regarding Palatka High School.

The Snapchat read: "R.I.P Palatka High... Round 2 of Florida tomorrow"

The juvenile was arrested at 1 a.m. Friday morning and is charged with a second degree felony. Police say out of an abundance of caution, law enforcement presence at PHS will be heavy on Friday.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook: "Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Detectives have made an arrest of a 15-year-old Edge High School student for making the threatening social media post regarding Palatka High School. The arrest was made at about 1:00 AM and the juvenile was charged with a second degree felony. There is no information to suggest that there is any danger at PHS, but PCSO plans on maintaining a strong deputy presence at the school today."

"ARREST MADE...SEE UPDATED POST: The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is aware of this social media hoax. The suspect pictured in this post was arrested at 3:55 this afternoon in South Carolina. After this post went viral across the country, apparently another suspect added the Palatka High School reference to the photo and sent it out again. PCSO became aware of this about an hour ago and Major Crimes Detectives along with Youth Resource Deputies are working around the clock to identify the person who added the Palatka High School Reference. Again, the male in the photo is in custody, but out of an abundance of caution law enforcement presence at PHS will be heavy tomorrow. Anyone with any information about the person who added the PHS reference to the photo and recirculated it is asked to contact PCSO. The safety of our children is priority #1 and no threat will be taken lightly."

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.