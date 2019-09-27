Rebuilding of Jacksonville Beach Pier should begin in November

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The city has awarded a $9.88 million contract to repair and rebuild the Jacksonville Beach Pier has been mostly closed after sustaining damage in Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Irma in 2017.

The contract was awarded last week to Hal Jones Contractor, a Jacksonville-based division of Vecellio and Grogan Inc. If the contract can be executed by next month, repairs would begin in November and be completed by November 2021.

The project includes removing damaged sections 12 to 25 from the pier and rebuilding it to its original 34-section length. The contractor will also rebuild and cap some of the pier's concrete structure piles and install wood deck panels, lighting, plumbing and fire protection.

Hal Jones' project cost was about $1.98 million higher than the city's $8 million estimate for the project, but its bid was the lowest of three received by the city. Superior Construction Company Southeast LLC of Jacksonville bid $13.18 million and Miami-based Continental Heavy Civil Corp bid $14.45 million.

An addendum to the request for proposals for the project outlines several construction mandates from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for construction near beach dunes.

According to the addendum, Hal Jones will work from a temporary trestle extended from the public parking lot on Fourth Avenue North over the dunes to the end of the construction area.

Although no equipment will be allowed on the restored dunes, the addendum says "some temporary, localized reshaping of the dunes will be allowed" but restoration, including vegetation, will be required.

The contractors will also be responsible for removing and replacing two benches for pier users.

