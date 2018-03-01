Rep. Ted Yoho hosting school safety listening session

ALACHUA, Fla. - District sheriffs, police chiefs and school superintendents were invited to attend a listening session on school safety hosted by Rep. Ted Yoho.

The roundtable meeting in Alachua comes after 17 people were killed in the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Officials with Yoho's office said the purpose of Thursday morning's meeting is to hear what ideas leaders have to keep kids and communities safe, find out what they think it will take to curb acts of violence and hear feedback on what they need from Yoho and his team to accomplish this.

Yoho wants to hear from law enforcement leaders and superintendents how local efforts may be aided by the federal office, officials said.

As of Wednesday evening, officials said, 28 sheriffs, police chiefs and school superintendents representing Alachua, Bradford, Union, Marion, Clay and Putnam counties are expected to attended the listening session.

A press conference is scheduled to be held at 10 a.m. after the roundtable meeting, officials said.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.