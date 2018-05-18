Report: Substitute teacher touched Mayport Middle School student

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - Duval County schools and administrators at Mayport Middle School are investigating a report that a substitute teacher inappropriately touched a student on Thursday.

A spokeswoman said Friday morning that this is an active investigation and no more information could be released right away.

According to a robocall sent to parents and guardians, "We acted swiftly to remove the substitute teacher and we have reported the incident to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Duval County School Police and Department of Children and Families. This person will have no interaction with children at our school."

School officials asked for patience providing more information, but in the call, told parents, "You children's safety is our top priority."

News4Jax was told the allegation involves a male substitute teacher and two students in on office, not a classroom, and it may have happened more than once. While there has been no arrest, parents at the school Friday afternoon said they are satisfied that the school is taking appropriate action.

"I think they handled it well and removed the teacher from the classroom," said Jessica Charlton, parent of a sixth-grader. "And we heard about it, and that’s the best we can hope."

