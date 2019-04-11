Residents say man killed on Mandarin road was on motorcycle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Traffic homicide and crime scene investigators were called early Thursday morning to Plummer Grant Road in Mandarin, where a man was found dead.

Jacksonville police said only said his body was lying along the road when they arrived.

"My husband woke me up around 1:40 (a.m.) saying he heard a noise and we both got up and we went outside," a resident said. "They ushered us back in and said it was an active crime scene, (saying) "You need to go back inside."

Video surveillance obtained by News4Jax shows a motorcycle crash at that location where the rider hit something, went airborne and ended up beside the road.

Police did not provide any information about the case. The victim's name has not been released.

Residents said people speed on their residential road all the time.

"There are people going 50 to 60 mph all the time," a homeowner said.

Concerned residents want more speed limit signs and speed trips.

