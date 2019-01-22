Restaurant hosts benefit for teen injured in golf cart accident

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Days before a St. Johns County teen is scheduled to head to a pre-eminent rehabilitation facility in Georgia, a local restaurant is holding a benefit in her honor.

Olivia Love, 17, was seriously injured earlier Jan. 2 when she fell from the rear of a golf cart and struck her head on the driveway of a St. Johns County home.

The teen was flown to Orange Park Medical Center, where she has continued to recover and has undergone brain surgeries. According to her family, the latest surgery, which put a piece of her skull back into place, was a success.

Love (pictured below), a junior at Nease High School, will be moved to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta soon, her family said. The rehabilitation facility specializes in spinal cord and brain injury rehab and is a top 10 rehab hospital in the nation.

In Love's honor, 2 Creeks Bar & Grill on Capulet Drive in St. Augustine is hosting a benefit. From 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, the restaurant will donate 15 percent of its proceeds to Love and her family to help with her recovery costs.

Love's family owns a bagel shop in St. Johns County, where she worked on the weekends. The family created an Instagram page named "Prayers for Olivia Love," where they post daily updates on how she is doing. The account had more than 1,600 followers, at last check.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with Love's medical expenses.

