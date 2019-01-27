Retired Clay County Sheriff's Office K-9 passes away

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Retired Clay County K-9 Cygan has died, according to the Sheriff's Office.

K-9 Cygan joined the agency in April of 2009 and was assigned to Detective Lowery. The two worked as partners until Cygan's retirement in May 2016.

Cygan lived out the rest of his years with Lowery and his family.

Clay County released a statement thanking Cygan for his hard work, devotion and fearless attitude that led to many criminal apprehensions.

