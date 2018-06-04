Retrial begins for man accused of vehicular manslaughter in Brunswick

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - Months after a mistrial was declared in a Glynn County vehicular manslaughter case, a retrial began Monday with jury selection in the case against Richie Wiltfang.

Investigators said Wiltfang was driving when his girlfriend, 23-year-old Megan Twist, fell off his moving pickup truck in November 2016 and died.

Just under a year after Twist's death, Wiltfang entered an open plea deal, pleading guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, DUI, making false statements and an open-container violation. As part of the plea deal, 10 other charges he was facing were dropped.

Wiltfang later took back the plea and said he wanted to go to trial. He now faces all of the original charges.

Wiltfang first went to trial in March, but on the second day of the proceedings, the judge agreed with a defense motion that a witness had said something on the stand they shouldn't have been allowed to say and declared a mistrial.

Wiltfang is facing vehicular manslaughter and 13 other charges connected to his former girlfriend's death.

According to the Brunswick News, Wiltfang’s attorney also plans to appeal a judge’s ruling that the retrial doesn’t violate double jeopardy rules.

