1949: Professional wrestler Ric Flair, considered to be one of the greatest wrestlers of all time with a career spanning 40 years, is born Richard Morgan Fliehr in Memphis, Tennessee.

ATLANTA, Ga. - Ric Flair was rushed to a hospital on Thursday after suffering a medical emergency, TMZ Sports reports.

TMZ is calling the situation "very serious."

The 70-year-old WWE legend was in Atlanta when he was sent to the hospital, TMZ reports.

