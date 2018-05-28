Rip currents a danger to beachgoers on Memorial day

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - If you are planning to go to the beach on Memorial Day there are a few warning signs to stay safe as Subtropical Storm Alberto has whipped up the surf.

Gov. Rick Scott issued a state of emergency in Florida on Saturday as the storm has led to rip currents in coastal waters.

Rip currents are the No. 1 weather-related cause of death in Florida, and to stay safe at the beach it is important to check the beach flag signs. If the flag is red, avoid the water.

During this holiday, there will be more lifeguards available, and no matter your skill as a swimmer, be sure to always swim near one. Over the weekend, the Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue says it did not perform any rescues, but did responded up to 14 calls for service.

Many of the calls were due to children missing from their parents. To prevent this from happening lifeguards say to assign an adult to supervise each child.

Scott also released preparedness efforts to stay safe for the holiday and warning signs and precautions to follow in a rip current.

Stand on a high area, such as a sand dune or deck and scan the water. To spot a rip current, look for the following characteristics:

A streak of water that is a different color. The streak may look more murky or darker than the surrounding water.

A gap in advancing breakers where the rip current is pushing its way seaward.

A line of foam extending offshore.

An offshore plume of turbid water past the sandbar.

If still unsure, throw a floating object into the water and see if it moves steadily seaward.

What to do?

DO NOT PANIC or try to swim against the current

Swim parallel to shore until you feel the current lessen and then swim to shore.

If you can't break out of the current, float with it until it dissipates, usually just beyond the breakers. Then swim diagonally to shore.

If you do not swim well, know your limits, stay in wading depths, and watch for sudden drop-offs.​

