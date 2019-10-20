Rivals on the Field came to together for a stellar halftime show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Ed White Commanders and the Westside Wolverines have been rivals for a long time.

During halftime of the game Friday they showed us that a rivalry does not have to be negative.

Head Coach of the Lady Wolverines shared this video of the two teams working together to put on a great show.

“We’re just trying to add some positive to the community,” said Ebony Dubose, Head cheer coach at Westside High School.

Dubose and Ed White Head Coach Carma Dunn choreographed the routine together.

She also says the two teams practiced together and the girls had fun doing the routine.

The Wolverines won against the Commanders on Thursday’s game.