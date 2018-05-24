Jacksonville leading state in growth, according to Census Bureau

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - New numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau show Jacksonville is leading the state in growth.

The city population is booming, according to new data. Numbers show the River City's population rose by more than 11,000 residents in 2016.

You can see evidence of the growth all over with more construction in neighborhoods like Bartram Park Preserve.

Jacksonville is unique among Florida cities because the city makes up most of Duval County. Because of this, Jacksonville is Florida's most populous city, with 892,000 residents- this does not include metropolitan areas, which can include several cities. Census figures show Jacksonville has grown by 68,000 residents. The growth is the most out of any Florida city since the last census count in 2010.

The U.S. Census Bureau also noted Fruitland Park's growth. Last year it grew by more than a third of its population, making it the fastest-growing city, town or village in Florida. Growth in Fruitland Park was driven by the expansion of the enormous retirement community, The Villages, into Fruitland Park.

The next most populous cities in Florida were Miami, Tampa, and Orlando. More information on the census can be found on their website.

