Road rage shooter sentenced to 22 years in prison

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man who fired a gun into a car filled with three people during a 2017 road rage incident in Julington Creek was sentenced Monday to 22 years in prison.

Charles Michael Mohr, 24, was convicted of three counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Prosecutors said that Mohr was involved in a road rage incident off Racetrack Road on Sept. 29, 2017.

He pulled alongside the victims’ vehicle and began to confront them.

One of the victims told News4Jax at the time that the vehicles pulled over and he got into a physical altercation with Mohr in a bank parking lot, but then drove away.

As the victims attempted to leave, Mohr fired several shots from a 9 mm handgun into their car, prosecutors said.

Two of the three victims were hit by the gunfire but survived.

