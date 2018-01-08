Ronnie Simmons heads to prison today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown's former chief of staff, Ronnie Simmons, is set to report to federal prison on Monday.

Simmons is the first of the three defendants in the One Door for Education fraud scheme to begin serving his sentence.

Simmons already has a federal inmate number. Several factors come into play in narrowing down which federal prison he will be sent to. This can include if there are openings, and if his sentence warrants a minimum or maximum facility. His co-conspirators, former One Door founder and president Carla Wiley, plus Brown, will follow later this month.

While it will be some time before knowing where exactly he'll be, Simmons likely already knows where he's going. He has already received a letter from the Federal Bureau of Prisons letting him know where he would be. This was sent some time over the last 10 days

Simmons was able to make a request on where he'd go. He has ties to Northeast Florida where his mother and sister still live. While he can make a request on where he'll serve his sentence, it doesn’t mean his request will be approved.

Since Simmons has been out on bond, he has been in trouble. Less than two weeks ago, Judge Timothy Corrigan changed the terms of Simmons' bond, and he was ordered to home confinement, mandating he wear a GPS monitor. This came after News4Jax obtained a photo of him in a Maryland courthouse. The pictures was taken just minutes after Simmons was given a peace order- that's similar to a restraining order--for threatening his ex-girlfriend inside the same courthouse.

Simmons' ex-girlfriend asked for the order, saying he threatened her because she was outspoken about him while this federal corruption case was being prosecuted. Simmons did cooperate with the government and testified against Brown. Prosecutors took that into consideration, and asked the judge for a three year prison sentence. But Judge Corrigan went above that, and imposed a four year sentence for his big role in the scheme.

