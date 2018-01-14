Man threatened mass shooting at Jags-Steelers game, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO - A Texas man is accused of threatening a mass shooting at Sunday's NFL playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers, an arrest affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, police said Yuttana Choochongkol, 30, made multiple threats to kill NFL players, fans and himself during the game in Pittsburgh at Heinz Field, KSAT-TV reported.

The affidavit said that on Thursday, KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh received a threat from Choochongkol that read:

This Sunday's playoff game in Pittsburgh is going to be like no other. Why? Because it's going to be my last day on this pathetic planet. So why not take some innocent lives with me? The Steelers game will be packed, and that's when I plan on killing Steelers football players and fans before taking my own pitiful life. After all, what does a person that is going to commit suicide have to lose? Absolutely nothing. So why not take out some million dollar Steelers players before me? Sounds like a good idea. Hahahahahah"

That same day, the director of security for Heinz Field received a similar threat from Choochongkol, the affidavit said. The threat was uploaded to heinzfield.com with the same username and IP address, the affidavit said.

KDKA-TV and Heinz Field officials sent the IP address to the FBI to track the threat, which federal authorities traced to Worldwide Clinical Trials in San Antonio, the affidavit said.

After looking at security cameras and speaking to workers at the facility, authorities identified the suspect as Choochongkol, of San Antonio.

According to the affidavit, World Wide Clinical Trials said Choochonkol has been a medical trial subject with the company 25 times since 2011.

Choochonkol is charged with making a terroristic threat to the public.

