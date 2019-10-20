Sausage, turkey patties sold at Walmart recalled over salmonella fears

Michael Cary/CNN

More than 6,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage patty and turkey sausage patty products sold at Walmart have been recalled because they may be contaminated with salmonella, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday.

The producer, George's Prepared Foods of Tennessee, is recalling approximately 6,444 that were produced on April 19, April 27, May 7 and May 9.

24.92-oz. packages containing "Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties" with use by date of 10/16/19 and lot code 1091971894.

24.92-oz. packages containing "Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties" with use by date of 10/24/19 and lot code 1171971897.

35.6-oz. packages containing "Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties" with use by date of 11/03/19 and lot code 1271972894 or use by date 11/05/19 and lot code 1291972894.

The items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that the firm's third-party cold storage facility had inadvertently shipped the ready-to-eat products to commerce, the USDA said.

There have been no confirmed illnesses linked to the recall, according to the USDA.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.