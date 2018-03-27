Man wanted in sexual assault of FSCJ student

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.. - Police have released a surveillance image in the hopes of identifying a man they say was behind a sexual assault of a student at the Florida State College of Jacksonville.

The incident happened Feb. 20 at the college's downtown campus on West State Street, according to a Sheriff's Office incident report.

The victim, described as a minor, told police he was in the men's restroom near Building A when a stranger approached. A security guard interrupted a brief confrontation and told the man to leave.

The victim stated that once the security guard left, the stranger pushed him into a bathroom stall and forced him to perform a sex act and then threatened him.

Police are now looking for a middle-aged man who's about 5-foot-7 with dark hair and a raspy voice. The victim said his attacker was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans and smelled of smoke.

A photo of the possible suspect was released to the public. Students, faculty and staff at the Florida State College of Jacksonville were alerted through email and bulletins posted across campus.

"FSCJ is dismayed by the unfortunate report of an incident that took place at one of our campuses. We pride ourselves on keeping a safe learning and working environment for our students, faculty and staff, including improved security measures and training opportunities for our College community. Upon notification by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) about the reported incident, FSCJ immediately notified the students, faculty and staff of the reported incident via email and posted bulletins on campus. We will continue to assist the JSO with their investigation as needed until a suspect has been identified." - Jill Johnson, college spokeswoman.

If the man is seen on campus, please notify Campus Security at 633-8200 or the Sheriff’s Office immediately by calling 630-0500.

