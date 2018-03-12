Security guard kills 2 during armed robbery at internet cafe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two of three armed robbers who stormed into a Southside internet cafe late Sunday night are dead and a third got away, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police responding to the Spin City Sweepstakes internet cafe on Beach Boulevard near Southside Boulevard about 11:30 p.m. found two people shot. Officers say one gunshot victim died at the scene and the other died while being treated at an area hospital.

Homicide detectives said that three suspects with guns robbed the business and were trying to leave when an armed security guard who works for the business shot two of the robbers.

The third suspect got away in a dark colored sport-utility type vehicle.

There were no reports of any other injuries.

The suspects have not been identified. Detectives were reviewing surveillance video hoping to learn more about what happened and who was involved.

