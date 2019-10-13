Serial stowaway arrested again after trying to get through security

CHICAGO - The woman known as the serial stowaway, Marilyn Hartman was arrested again at O'Hare Airport on Friday night and is now facing charges.

In 2015, Hartman was arrested in Nassau County after touching down in Jacksonville as a stowaway on a flight departing from Minnesota.

This time, the 67-year-old was found trying to pass through security without a boarding pass or any identification in Chicago.

Hartman was arrested and charged with a felony count of criminal trespass.

Hartman was on probation for a prior trespass incident and already is prohibited from going to O'Hare or Midway airports without a boarding pass.

She was sentenced to 18 months of probation in May after sneaking past Chicago airport security, boarding a plane and flying to London without a ticket.

The year prior, she was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport after sneaking onto a flight in San Jose, California.

She spent about six months in jail for violating her probation after she returned to LAX and wandered the airport without a ticket.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.