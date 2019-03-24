Serious traffic crash reported in Orange Park

Clay County, Fla. - The Clay County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a serious crash in Orange Park. It happened Sunday evening on Blanding Boulevard. Right now, we are working to learn if anyone was hurt.

Lanes are closed in both directions. In the meantime, drivers are asked to find an alternative route.

🔺TRAFFIC ALERT: There is a serious traffic crash near the 200 block of Blanding Blvd. that we are assisting @FHPJacksonville on. Please use an alternate route if able, as delays are to be expected due to lane closures in both directions. #CCSOFL pic.twitter.com/7uijhqZf1I — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) March 24, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.