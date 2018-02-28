Sexual assault reported on Carnival Elation cruise ship, authorities say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman reported Tuesday night that she was sexually assaulted onboard the Carnival Elation cruise ship, prompting an investigation by the Coast Guard and the FBI.

According to the Coast Guard, the attack was reported to have occured while the Jacksonville-based vessel was 12 miles off the U.S. coast, meaning the FBI will be the lead investigative agency.

Carnival spokeswoman AnneMarie Mathews said the woman, who was a guest, told the ship's security team about the "alleged act of misconduct" by a male guest, and the man was detained onboard.

Mathews said law enforcement authorities, including the FBI, were notified immediately, per the ship's security protocols.

The primary role for Coast Guard Investigative Services (CGIS) will be to ensure ship personnel followed those protocols in their initial response to the incident.

"As is standard, the FBI Jacksonville Division has been advised of a potential incident on the high seas, and we are working with our law enforcement and government agency partners to obtain additional information," FBI Jacksonville Division spokeswoman Amanda Videll said. "The investigation is ongoing, and no details can be confirmed at this time."

The Elation is on a five-day cruise to the Bahamas that departed on Feb. 24 from Jacksonville. It is scheduled to return Thursday.

