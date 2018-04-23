Sharks player accused of firing shot after Saturday's loss in Columbus

A defensive lineman with the Jacksonville Sharks was arrested in Columbus, Georgia, Sunday, accused of firing a gun in public in the hours after the team lost to the Columbus Lions.

The Columbus Police Department said Leon Mackey was charged with reckless conduct with a weapon and discharge of a gun near a public highway or street. He was booked into the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office Jail and released the same day.

The arrest report gives few details other than he was arrested on Fourth Street and the weapon involved was a Smith and Wesson 9mm.

The Sharks released a statement saying Mackey fired one shot in the parking lot of the Columbus Civic Center when the two teens got into an altercation after the game.

"The Sharks organization and the National Arena League do not condone or approve of Mr. Mackey’s decision to utilize or carry a weapon during a team function, but do believe Mr. Mackey has a right to due process and is innocent until convicted of any charge," the Sharks wrote.

Mackey was suspended by the league pending the outcome of the investigation. The Sharks said the team and the league were also reviewing all travel and arena security politics.

It's Mackey's first year with the Sharks and his fifth year playing arena football, according to his team bio.

