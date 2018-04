GLEN ST. MARY, Fla - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is assisting the Baker County Sheriff's Office in a shooting investigation.

Authorities say the shooting happened Sunday morning at a mobile home property on U.S. 90 just north of I-10.

Both law enforcement agencies have not released any details because the scene is still active. News4Jax has a crew on scene, this story will be updated once new information becomes available.

