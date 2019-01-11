News

Shutdown specials: Businesses offer assistance to federal workers

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Friday marks the the first payday most furloughed federal workers will miss. 

Businesses are offering specials and assistance to federal workers who will be struggling financially. 

Around 800,000 federal employees have been furloughed or working without pay since Dec. 21, USA Today reports. They will not be expecting another paycheck until the government reopens. 

AT&T is among those who are offering to help. In a statement, AT&T said they are being flexible with those affected. 

"We’re here to help ease the burden of trying to pay bills on time during the shutdown," AT&T said in a statement. "As long as the shutdown is in effect, our customer service team will waive late fees, provide extensions and coordinate with you on revised payment schedules."

Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon are also willing to work with affected government employees.

U.S. Office of Personnel Management tweeted this: 

