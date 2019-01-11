Shutdown specials: Businesses offer assistance to federal workers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Friday marks the the first payday most furloughed federal workers will miss.

Businesses are offering specials and assistance to federal workers who will be struggling financially.

Around 800,000 federal employees have been furloughed or working without pay since Dec. 21, USA Today reports. They will not be expecting another paycheck until the government reopens.

AT&T is among those who are offering to help. In a statement, AT&T said they are being flexible with those affected.

"We’re here to help ease the burden of trying to pay bills on time during the shutdown," AT&T said in a statement. "As long as the shutdown is in effect, our customer service team will waive late fees, provide extensions and coordinate with you on revised payment schedules."

Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon are also willing to work with affected government employees.

U.S. Office of Personnel Management tweeted this:

Feds, here are sample letters you may use as a guide when working with your creditors during this furlough. If you need legal advice please consult with your personal attorney. https://t.co/t6h6OzALsS — OPM (@USOPM) December 27, 2018

Here are more businesses willing to help out ( Click on the company name for more information ) :

If you’re a furloughed federal employee, we think you deserve a beer or two. Show your govt ID to our bar staff and your first two are on us. — SweetWater Brewery (@sweetwaterbrew) January 9, 2019

Gov’t employee affected by the #shutdown? Learn a new language in the meantime: we're offering furloughed government workers a 3-mo gift to the Rosetta Stone app by emailing your name and validation info to expandyourworld@rosettastone.com. Learn more here:https://t.co/Mi8qt3UhSa — Rosetta Stone (@rosettastone) January 9, 2019

