Silver Alert: JSO looking for missing man who may be suffering from dementia

JSO issued a Silver Alert for missing Donald E. Wilcoxon, 81. He may be suffering from dementia and was last seen in Ocala on Saturday afternoon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man with possible signs of dementia.

JSO is looking for information on the whereabouts of Donald E. Wilcoxon, 81. He was reported missing just before 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2nd.

Family members told Jacksonville Police that Mr. Wilcoxon drove from Largo, Florida, to Jacksonville earlier on Saturday to take his daughter to the airport.

But after dropping her off, he decided to drive back to Largo instead of staying in town as previously planned. He last spoke with family members at around 1:00 p.m. and said he was driving on U.S. Highway 301, heading to I-75.

JSO says there was a confirmed electronic sighting of the FL tag EGE C45 listed on his 2020 blue Kia Forte in Ocala just before 3:00 p.m.

Family members say he has not been seen or heard from since, and his phone appears to be turned off. They say Mr. Wilcoxon forgets where he is sometimes, tends to get lost, and has to be reminded of things daily. He has not been diagnosed, but his family believes he may be showing early signs of dementia.

Mr. Wilcoxon was last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts

Anyone who may have seen him, or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

