Smoke from Southside auto shop fire seen for miles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Heavy flames were pouring out of one of the bays of Chris' Automotive Friday afternoon when a firefighter driving on Beach Boulevard saw the smoke.

Within minutes, dozens of Jacksonville Fire-Rescue engines and personnel were battling the blaze at the shop on Leon Road, about two blocks north of Beach Boulevard, west of St. Johns Bluff Road.

JFRD said employees were using fire extinguishers on the blaze when firefighters arrived. Within 20 minutes, the fire in the eight-bay commercial building was under control.

There were no injuries, but the first two bays of the building suffered heavy damage. JFRD was investigating the cause of the fire.

