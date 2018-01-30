St. Augustine dubbed the best place to live in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you’re going to live in Florida, St. Augustine is the place to be. That’s according to Money, which compiled a list of the best places to live in each state.

Among other reasons, the financial magazine cited the oldest city’s charming nature, thriving economy and proximity to the beach in its synopsis naming St. Augustine the best place to live.

It’s no secret the city, which has a population just shy of 14,000, has plenty to brag about. Perhaps the biggest selling point is the microscopic unemployment rate, a promising sign of things to come.

Here’s the full write-up:

“The oldest city in North America is still one of the best. The town’s historic charm can be seen in the star-shaped Castillo de San Marcos fort and in the Spanish colonial architecture of the Old City. But the local energy is also focused on the present—and the future. The area’s economy is expected to see jobs grow by 18% between 2016 and 2021, according to Moody’s Analytics. St. Augustine already boasts a low 3.7% unemployment rate and an average commute time of 18 minutes, with more than 14% of residents walking or biking to work regularly. And beach lovers take note: The waters of the Atlantic stay warm most of the year, with temperatures in the mid-70s even in November.”

The recognition from the national media comes as no surprise to Alex Pooler, who edits VisitStAugustine.com, a private business that bills itself as the complete guide for visitors.

“If anything, the fact that the story’s come out, I think people will definitely look at us, not just as a place to visit but as a place worth living,” said Pooler.

She said she has seen the city’s growth firsthand, between the openings of new shops and restaurants downtown as well as a noticeable uptick in web traffic to her company's website.

“We’ve been seeing a ton of inquiries lately of people wanting to live here and wanting to move here," she said.

