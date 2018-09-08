Small plane crash-landed, overturned in field at Smith Farms near Hastings

HASTINGS, Fla. - A small plane crash-landed then overturned in a field, according to crews with the St. Johns County Fire Rescue team.

The pilot of the plane lost control and crashed-landed in a field at Smith Farms off County Road 13 South near Hastings, according to officials.

HAPPENING NOW: A plane crash has occurred off CR13S at Smith Farms where a small two seater plane lost control and landed upside down in a field. One person was on board, not injured. He is walking around with LEO and Fire Rescue at this time.



Air 1 is in the air to assist.

St. Johns County sheriff's deputies said they made contact with the pilot and walked him to rescue units for treatment, but it appears his injuries are minor.

Several fire trucks and rescue units are on the scene, along with hazardous materials crews.

No word on what caused the pilot to lose control. Several law enforcement agencies are on the scene to investigate.

