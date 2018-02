ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s aid in finding a missing man.

Police say Steven Haramia was last seen at 3 a.m Sunday near his house. He is in need of medication.

He was last seen wearing a white T-Shirt, camouflage jacket with black Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call The St. Johns County Sheriff’s at 904 824-8304

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.