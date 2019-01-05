St. Johns County woman missing, endangered

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A woman who hasn't been seen since she left her home in St. Johns County on Friday is considered missing and endangered, deputies said.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to come forward with information on the whereabouts of Margaret Ross.

Ross was last seen about 10:30 a.m. Friday on Lansdowne Court. Deputies said she walked away from her home and left her purse and phone behind.

Ross has been reported despondent, deputies said. She has brown hair and brown eyes, stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. Investigators weren't able to provide a clothing description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Waters by email or through 911.​

